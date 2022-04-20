Anna Rae Shipley, age 90 of Lake City

Anna Rae Shipley, age 90 of Lake City passed away April 18, 2022. She was born November 10, 1931 in Lake City, TN to the late Glen and Flora Baird Duff.  Anna was a fierce lover of Jesus, her family and her church family. She was a caregiver and beloved by all who met her. Anna retired from Y-12 in the administration department.  In addition to her parents, Anna is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Shipley, Jr., grandsons, Joshua Campbell and Aaron Ware. 

Survivors include, son, Richard Ware & wife Marsha, daughter, Judy Skeens & husband Don, Stepson, Rick Shipley & wife Kathy, stepdaughter, Susan Large, grandchildren, Jared Ware, Ann Fox & husband John, Derrick Payne, Alisha Grave & husband Kirk, Brian Shipley & wife Merry, Shane Wells and also 15 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
