Anna Lee Sorrels, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at home in her husband’s arms. She was born June 5, 1973 in Dayton and lived most of her life in Rhea County. She was of the Baptist faith. Anna received her Associates degree in American Sign Language from Chattanooga State University. She was a great photographer and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She treasured time spent with her daddy and getting together with family and friends. Anna was a free spirit and never met a stranger. She enjoyed watching movies with her husband. Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Morrison and Virginia Ruth Wofford.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband Bryan Ray Sorrels of Kingston

Daughter Alex Owenby of Charleston

Sons Anthony Rogers of Cleveland

Chase Gordon of Cleveland

Grandchildren Scarlet, Liam, Noah, and Adam Owenby

Serenity, Aiden, and Ivan Rogers

Mother & Step-father Debbie & Carey Fite of Evensville

Father & Step-mother Steve & Brenda Eberhardt of Kingston

Brother Aaron “Pookie” Eberhardt & wife, Tiffany of East Ridge

Step-brother Cliff Fite & wife, Melissa of Chattanooga

Step-sister Caren Burns & husband, Ryan of Signal Mountain

Nephew Jacob Barnes of Red Bank

Step-nieces & nephews Andrew & Ashlin Fite, Lucianne & Gavin Burns

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law Deena & Tim Hendricks of Knoxville

Father-in-law Bill Sorrels & Lisa of Shady Cove, Oregon

Brother-in-law Greg Sorrels & wife, Jenna of Gilbert, Arizona

Sister-in-law Meagan Serna & husband, Eric of White City, Oregon

Special Friends Alisha Reed & Dexter, Sandra Richardson

Numerous friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and co-workers

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Mark S. Way officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.