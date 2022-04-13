Anna Lee Sorrels, of Kingston

Anna Lee Sorrels, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at home in her husband’s arms.  She was born June 5, 1973 in Dayton and lived most of her life in Rhea County.  She was of the Baptist faith.  Anna received her Associates degree in American Sign Language from Chattanooga State University.  She was a great photographer and loved spending time with her grandchildren.  She treasured time spent with her daddy and getting together with family and friends.  Anna was a free spirit and never met a stranger.  She enjoyed watching movies with her husband.  Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Morrison and Virginia Ruth Wofford.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband                     Bryan Ray Sorrels of Kingston

Daughter                                 Alex Owenby of Charleston

Sons                                         Anthony Rogers of Cleveland

                                                Chase Gordon of Cleveland

Grandchildren                                    Scarlet, Liam, Noah, and Adam Owenby

                                                Serenity, Aiden, and Ivan Rogers

Mother & Step-father                        Debbie & Carey Fite of Evensville

Father & Step-mother                        Steve & Brenda Eberhardt of Kingston

Brother                                   Aaron “Pookie” Eberhardt & wife, Tiffany of East Ridge

Step-brother                           Cliff Fite & wife, Melissa of Chattanooga

Step-sister                               Caren Burns & husband, Ryan of Signal Mountain

Nephew                                   Jacob Barnes of Red Bank

Step-nieces & nephews           Andrew & Ashlin Fite, Lucianne & Gavin Burns

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law         Deena & Tim Hendricks of Knoxville

Father-in-law                                      Bill Sorrels & Lisa of Shady Cove, Oregon

Brother-in-law                                                Greg Sorrels & wife, Jenna of Gilbert, Arizona

Sister-in-law                                        Meagan Serna & husband, Eric of White City, Oregon

Special Friends                                   Alisha Reed & Dexter, Sandra Richardson

Numerous friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and co-workers

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Mark S. Way officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

