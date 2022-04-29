Alum Cave, Chimney Tops Trails in Smokies closed May 3-4

Both the Alum Cave and Chimney Tops Trails will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 4 to accommodate repaving of all trailhead associated parking areas. This work is part of the pavement preservation project along Newfound Gap Road between Chimneys Picnic Area and Newfound Gap.

The trailheads will be closed the night before the scheduled closure to ensure that vehicles are not parked in the area on the following mornings.

The trails will remain closed while the associate parking lots are closed to ensure the safety of workers and the public. Pedestrians will not be allowed to access the trailheads from Newfound Gap Road during the closure.

Both trails will be reopened as soon as the parking lot work is complete.

This work is weather dependent and schedules may be adjusted next week accordingly. Please  visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm for updated information about temporary closures in the park.

