Adventure Anderson highlights ways to keep healthy this spring

(Adventure Anderson)  Spring is in the air and it is warming up in East Tennessee.  It seems to be the time of year that we are ready to shed off our winter jackets and get outdoors.  Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, has some tips on things to do in Anderson County that will help you jump into spring. 

Here are a couple of ways to stay healthy if you are visiting Anderson County or if you live here.

TAKE A HIKE

Anderson County has hundreds of miles of trails from easy to extreme. Exploring them all would be a great way to bring some diversity to your exercise routine. You might also want to take the Norris Dam 84-mile challenge this year where participants are challenged to bike, hike, horseback ride or paddle trails within Norris Dam State Park or the adjacent TVA and Norris Watershed Trails. You can get your booklet to log your miles at the Park’s visitor center.

GET INTO MOUNTAIN BIKING

Mountain biking is a low-impact sport, meaning it puts less stress on your joints than other aerobic activities such as running. Anderson County has several mountain biking trails that are easy to moderate and even extreme. You can find all of our trails at hitthetrails.net. We suggest the trails at Norris Dam State Park, the Norris Watershed, Haw Ridge, and the North Boundary Trails in Oak Ridge to start.

