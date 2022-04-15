Adult son shoots, kills father in Morgan County

According to 9th Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson’s office, a 92-year-old man was shot to death by his son in Morgan County’s Lancing community on Thursday after the older man allegedly attacked his caregiver.

According to a release, 92-year-old Lillard Daniel had been arguing with a female caretaker on Thursday. His son, Ted Daniel, from Texas, was visiting his home near Lancing, according to the DA’s office. Lillard was reportedly trying to fire the woman and the company she works for.

Authorities say that the elder Lillard was armed with a long knife and that his son was pleading with him to stop threatening her because “he had been through other caretakers in the past,” and that this was his “last chance to avoid being placed in a nursing home.”

Both Ted Daniel and the caregiver said that Lillard had remained focused on the caretaker and started moving toward her. They said Ted then warned him that he had a gun and told him to put the knife down and stop approaching the caretaker.

His father refused, and Ted shot at him twice with a handgun, striking him in the leg and abdomen, possibly shooting him through vital organs” according to Johnson’s office.

911 was called and the caregiver used her cell phone to “capture footage of Lillard Daniel with the knife still in his hand arguing from his recliner where he fell back after being shot.”

The elder Daniel was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

All preliminary indications are that “the son shot his father in defense of the caretaker, who was in danger of serious bodily injury or even death,” based on witness statements given to investigators from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Lillard Daniel’s body was sent for an autopsy, and the DA’s office will review all of the evidence in the case to make a final determination on any potential charges.

Lillard Daniel was charged in 2012 with the murder of Calvin Howard after he was accused of shooting Howard over a dispute involving agricultural work he had done on Lillard’s farm.

In that trial, a mental evaluation determined that Lillard was incompetent to stand trial and the court removed all guns from his possession.