AC’s Wallace steps down as top basketball Mav

Anderson County High School announced Monday that longtime boys’ basketball coach Derek Wallace has stepped down from that position.

Wallace has spent 24 years with the Maverick basketball program—the last 16 as head coach—and racked up 263 wins in that span, after succeeding Mark Eldredge when he left to accept the Maryville job.

Wallace will stay on staff at Anderson County, continuing to teach AP classes, and will coach the cross country team.