ACS Art Show is tonight (April 7)

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 14 Views

The 4th annual Anderson County Schools’ Student Art Show will be held this evening (Thursday, April 7th) from 5 to 7 pm.

The showcase will be held at the Kincaid House at 710 Eagle Bend Road in Clinton.

Due to limited parking at the Kincaid House, attendees are asked instead to park in the Jaycee Pool parking lot (314 Nave Street), where a free shuttle will be available to take people to and from the venue.

The show features art from students from across the Anderson County school system, so come on out and support these aspiring young artists.

