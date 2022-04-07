AC GOP to host candidate forum April 21st

The Anderson County Republican Party has announced that it will host a forum for candidates in contested races in the upcoming primary later this month.

The primary is set for May 3rd, and early voting will take place between April 13th and the 28th. The local GOP says their forum will be held on Thursday, April 21st, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Clinton Church of God (located at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton).

The candidates who have been invited to take part are all involved in contested primary races, with some expected to face challenges in August and four deciding the election as the winners will face no opposition from Democrats or Independent candidates.

Among the races that will be decided in May are those for seats on both benches of Anderson County’s General Sessions Court. In Division I, incumbent Judge Don Layton is facing a challenge from Victoria Bowling, while incumbent General Sessions Division II Judge Roger Miller faces a challenge from Matt Tuck.

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch is being challenged by Lewis Ridenour, and incumbent Road Superintendent Gary Long faces a challenge from Brian Hutson.

Invited District 1 County Commission candidates are Harold Edwards, Ray Hagan, Rodney Jennings, and Tyler Mayes. District 2 candidates appearing on the Republican primary ballot have also been invited, and they are Steven Day, Michael Foster, Kimberly Meredith, and Denise Palmer. The GOP says that District 3 candidates Charles Casey Irwin, Lindsay Smith, and Shelly Vandagriff have also been invited to take part.

Candidates for seats that are not being contested until the August election will be featured in a second forum that will be scheduled for this summer.