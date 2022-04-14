317 people take advantage of early voting on Day 1 in Anderson County

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee began Wednesday and will run through April 28th.

On day one, 317 Anderson Countians took the opportunity to cast their ballots early, with the overwhelming majority of them (306) voting in the Republican primary, which features several contested races, four of which will decide the general elections outright, and only 11 people identifying themselves as Democratic voters, most likely due to the fact that there is not a single Democrat even appearing on the ballot for the May 3rd primary.  The races to be decided in the GOP primary are for seats on the bench in General Sessions Courts, Divisions I & II, Circuit Court Clerk, and Road Superintendent.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.  The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites, as opposed to Election Day when voters must go to their voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, follow this link, and for even more information, visit www.acelect.com

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Sunrise Service in Oliver Springs

Everyone is welcome to attend an Easter Sunday Sunrise Service on April 17th at 7 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.