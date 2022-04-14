317 people take advantage of early voting on Day 1 in Anderson County

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee began Wednesday and will run through April 28th.

On day one, 317 Anderson Countians took the opportunity to cast their ballots early, with the overwhelming majority of them (306) voting in the Republican primary, which features several contested races, four of which will decide the general elections outright, and only 11 people identifying themselves as Democratic voters, most likely due to the fact that there is not a single Democrat even appearing on the ballot for the May 3rd primary. The races to be decided in the GOP primary are for seats on the bench in General Sessions Courts, Divisions I & II, Circuit Court Clerk, and Road Superintendent.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites, as opposed to Election Day when voters must go to their voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, follow this link, and for even more information, visit www.acelect.com.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th.