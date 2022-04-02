Two Clinton city firefighters recently completed the Basic Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course offered by Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.
The CFD says that Lieutenant Chris Patterson and Firefighter Dakota Hood successfully completed the roughly 10-week course and then passed the necessary exam to become state-certified Basic EMTs. Hood is also a member of the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.
2 Clinton FD employees certified as EMTs
