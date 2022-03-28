Yager-sponsored bill to address school staffing challenges passed by Senate

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

(Sen. Yager’s office press release)  The Tennessee State Senate last week passed legislation by Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to help school districts across Tennessee address ongoing staffing challenges. Senate Bill 2702 would allow retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, K-12 substitute teacher, or as a K-12 bus driver without the loss or suspension of the retired member’s TCRS benefits.

“This important legislation I believe will go a long way to alleviating the staffing crunch facing schools statewide,” said Sen. Yager. “Many retirees are already helping their local school districts and want to continue to help, but are being held back by current requirements. This bill temporarily removes those barriers to provide much needed support in our schools. The companion bill has passed the House and I’m appreciative of Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) for her strong support.” 

Currently, retired members of TCRS may return to work, but only for a maximum of 120 days. This bill removes that limit and extends service to one year renewable annually, provided there are no other qualified applicants. 

During the reemployment, retirement benefits would be reduced to 70 percent of the retirement allowance the member is otherwise entitled to receive, and the existing salary cap would be removed. The bill would be effective from July 1, 2027 to June 30, 2025.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Report: Vases being stolen from Clinton cemetery

Over the past couple of weeks, several people say that brass vases are being stolen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.