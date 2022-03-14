XFS: Gragson breaks through after near misses to start the season

Jim Harris

(MRN.com)  Noah Gragson started the year so close to winning but kept falling short.

He was third at Daytona before consecutive runner-up finishes at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The No. 9 Chevrolet was finally able to burn it down in Phoenix — literally.

Gragson led a race-high 114 of 200 laps to clinch his first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

Gragson, now a six-time Xfinity Series winner, made the final pass for the lead with 14 laps to go after rallying past Brandon Jones after the final round of green-flag pit stops and remains the series points leader.

The final 100 laps of Saturday’s race went green, forcing green-flag pit stops to begin with roughly 40 laps to go. Jones short-pitted, coming to the attention of his crew two laps prior to Gragson in an attempt to leap-frog the leader. The strategy worked to perfection and he jumped out to a 1.2-second lead after trailing Gragson by over two seconds.

Gragson, though, tracked down the No. 19 Toyota and made the winning pass at Lap 187.

Behind Gragson and Jones were Berry, Bayne and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top 10.

For a complete recap of Saturday’s race, and more, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network. 

