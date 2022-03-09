With Dragons returning to biggest stage, here’s a quick history lesson

With the Clinton Dragons set to play their first game in the Boys’ BlueCross Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro since 2004 next week, we thought it was as good a time as any to refresh Dragon fans on the school’s previous four appearances in the season’s final tournament.

The first appearance came in 1949, when Clinton lost its first-round game to Manchester, 39-37, but had a chance at redemption in the consolation bracket, which is no longer in use. Clinton won that game against Jackson, 48-45, but had to settle for a sixth-place finish in the tournament after falling to Springfield, 61-33.

Clinton next appeared in the BlueCross Basketball Championships in 1956, winning their opener against Summertown, 49-44, but losing their second-round contest against eventual runners-up Hillsboro, 66-54. On a side note, Lake City appeared in this tournament as well, going 1-1 with a 59-52 opening-round win over DeKalb County and an 80-76 loss to Meigs County.

It took the Dragons another 41 years to return to The BlueCross Basketball Championships, which they did in 1997. Clinton ran into a Pearl Cohn team that featured two future Vols, one football legend John Henderson and the other, basketball standout Ron Slay, in the first round and lost 75-65.

The Dragons returned to The BlueCross Basketball Championships in 2004, beating Science Hill in the Sub-State round but falling in the State Quarterfinals, 61-46 to a Bradley Central team that, like this year’s iteration of the Orange & Black, featured eight seniors in its rotation.

Clinton is 28-4 as they head into the Quarterfinal Round Wednesday morning, March 16th at 11 am EDT against Jackson South Side (23-3). The winner of that game will face the winner of Fulton and Fayette Ware in a 3A Semifinal game Friday afternoon. The Dragons split a pair of games with Jody Wright’s Fulton squad. The other side of the bracket has Greeneville facing Jackson North Side, with the winner there tangling with either Stone Memorial or Bolton in the first 3A semifinal on Friday at MTSU.

The other side of the bracket has Greeneville facing Jackson North Side, with the winner there tangling with either Stone Memorial or Bolton in the first 3A semifinal on Friday at MTSU.

