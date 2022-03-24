William Byrd “Dub” Braden, age 83, of Briceville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on April 29, 1938 to the late William Braden and Sallie Braden. dub was of the Baptist faith and attended church at Indian bluff Baptist. Dub enjoyed car racing, fishing and four wheeling. He is preceded in death by his parents William & Sallie Braden, Sisters; Cora Bailey, Wilma Hooks, Helen Mlinarcik, Mary Williams, Bonnie Long, Cleta Long, Vandalee Hensley. He is survived by:

Sons Keith Braden Briceville, TN

Joe Braden & Kim Roskin, FL

Daughter Lisa Braden Cooper Alabama

Grandchildren Keisha Braden

Lilly Braden

James Burlison

Josh Burlison

Daniel Braden

William Lee Braden

Ashley Phillips

Joseph Phillips

Great Grandchildren Ava, Tory, Angie, KJ, Zander

Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral: 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Jason Goans officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.