William Byrd “Dub” Braden, age 83, of Briceville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on April 29, 1938 to the late William Braden and Sallie Braden. dub was of the Baptist faith and attended church at Indian bluff Baptist. Dub enjoyed car racing, fishing and four wheeling. He is preceded in death by his parents William & Sallie Braden, Sisters; Cora Bailey, Wilma Hooks, Helen Mlinarcik, Mary Williams, Bonnie Long, Cleta Long, Vandalee Hensley. He is survived by:
Sons Keith Braden Briceville, TN
Joe Braden & Kim Roskin, FL
Daughter Lisa Braden Cooper Alabama
Grandchildren Keisha Braden
Lilly Braden
James Burlison
Josh Burlison
Daniel Braden
William Lee Braden
Ashley Phillips
Joseph Phillips
Great Grandchildren Ava, Tory, Angie, KJ, Zander
Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral: 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Jason Goans officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.