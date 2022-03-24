William Byrd “Dub” Braden, age 83, of Briceville

William Byrd “Dub” Braden, age 83, of Briceville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.  He was born on April 29, 1938 to the late William Braden and Sallie Braden.  dub was of the Baptist faith and attended church at Indian bluff  Baptist. Dub enjoyed car racing, fishing and four wheeling. He is preceded in death by his parents William & Sallie Braden, Sisters; Cora Bailey, Wilma Hooks, Helen Mlinarcik, Mary Williams, Bonnie Long, Cleta Long, Vandalee Hensley. He is survived by:

Sons                            Keith Braden              Briceville, TN

                                    Joe Braden & Kim      Roskin, FL

Daughter                     Lisa Braden Cooper    Alabama

Grandchildren             Keisha Braden           

                                    Lilly Braden

                                    James Burlison

                                    Josh  Burlison

                                    Daniel Braden

                                    William Lee Braden

                                    Ashley Phillips

                                    Joseph Phillips

Great Grandchildren   Ava, Tory, Angie, KJ, Zander

Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral: 8:00PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Jason Goans officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

