Weekend sports scoreboard

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY 3/25/22

BASEBALL

Clinton 16 Oliver Springs 1…Anderson County 10 Lenoir City 7…Clarksville NW 6 Oakdale 3…Coalfield 12 Rockwood 7…Campbell County 6 Scott 5…Powell 13 Cleveland 7…Kingston 9 Hixson 3.

SOFTBALL

Clinton 9 Carter 0…Anderson County 9 East Hamilton 5…Anderson County 17 Stone Memorial 4 (AC at Wildcat Classic)…Harriman 16 Webb 6…Midway 19 Loudon 5.

SATURDAY 3/26/22

BASEBALL

Clinton 8 Wartburg 2…Anderson County 9 South-Doyle 5…Tennessee 15 Oak Ridge 5…Plainfield Central (IL) 11 Oakdale 1…Pigeon Forge 11 Coalfield 5.

SOFTBALL

CAK 3 Anderson County 1…Soddy Daisy 4 Anderson County 0 (AC at Wildcat Classic).

BOYS’ SOCCER                                       

Lenoir City 2 Anderson County 1

