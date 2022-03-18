UT/Tech to battle at Smokies Stadium

(Tennessee Smokies press release) Tickets are now on sale for the University of Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech Baseball game taking place at Smokies Stadium on April 12. Tickets are available online at smokiesbaseball.com, the Smokies Stadium Box Office, or by calling the Smokies Sale Office at (865) 286-2300. Both teams will be using wooden bats for the duration of the contest.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm for the 6:30 pm regular season contest. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under, and $5 for students with a student identification card.

“The Tennessee Smokies are thrilled and honored to host the Vols and Eagles at Smokies Stadium,” said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. “We look forward to showcasing the many talents these young men have, here at America’s Friendliest Ballpark.”

This will be an assigned seat event, similar to a Smokies game with no general admission tickets available. Smokies season ticket holders, suite, and terrace members will have complimentary admission to the game with confirmed reservations. Parking will be free for all guests.

The game will have the atmosphere of a typical Vols game with headshots, walkup music, and in-between inning entertainment. The Volunteers will be the home team for this event.

An all-you-can-eat buffet is available that will feature grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, Bush’s baked beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray’s potato chips, popcorn, Mayfield ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi products for $20 per person. Buffet will run from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

The Smokies Stadium Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions.