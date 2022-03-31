‘Unforeseen circumstances’ delay convoy in Oak Ridge by a day

Due to what the city called unforeseen circumstances, the second of four large convoys to move multi-ton transformers through Oak Ridge to the new Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) substation that was scheduled for today (March 31st), has been rescheduled to Friday, April 1st.

It will begin at 9 am at the East Tennessee Technology Park and travel through Oak Ridge following the same route the first convoy took on Monday. Expect delays Friday morning if you will be traveling in the area, as the convoy will move no faster than 20 miles an hour.

Due to the delay, the escorts that were scheduled for Sunday, April 3rd, and Wednesday, April 6th, have also been delayed.

In a press release, the city says that they do not have new dates for the third and fourth convoys, but will provide an update when those are confirmed.