Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation announces new manufacturing facility in Oak Ridge

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) officials announced today the company will establish new manufacturing operations in Oak Ridge.

USNC will invest $13 million in its Pilot Fuel Manufacturing (PFM) facility and create 31 new jobs over the next five years.

Located in the East Tennessee Technology Park, the Oak Ridge pilot facility will specialize in manufacturing the company’s Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCMâ) nuclear fuel and refractory ceramic (silicon carbide) materials. The inherently safe FCM fuel is designed for use in USNC’s Micro Modular Reactor (MMRTM) and other advanced reactors.

The facility will be in close proximity to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s Y-12 National Security Complex, allowing USNC to leverage the region’s highly skilled workforce, which is trained to work on nuclear fuel solutions.

Privately funded, American-owned and controlled, USNC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is a global leader in the deployment of microreactors and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies. Today, the company employs more than 150 people across its operations in Canada, France, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

In a press release, Executive Vice President of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Core Division Kurt Terrani said, “Tennessee and the East Tennessee Technology Park provide a unique environment for an advanced nuclear innovator like USNC. Our proximity to key players in the nuclear energy complex, as well as the exceptionally skilled workforce in the area, are important contributing factors in the success of our Pilot Fuel Manufacturing facility. The support and thorough engagement we received from TNECD and its partners made the siting of our facility in this region an obvious choice.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in roughly 9,500 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investment.

More about Ultra Safe: Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), a wholly U.S.-controlled corporation headquartered in Seattle, is a global leader in the deployment of microreactors, and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies. The company is committed to bringing safe, commercially competitive, clean, and reliable nuclear energy to power markets throughout the world. USNC is demonstrating MMR Energy Systems at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in partnership with Ontario Power Generation and at the University of Illinois and has started new projects to further deploy its technology in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company adheres to strict inherent and intrinsic safety principles through technological innovation in fuels, materials, and design. USNC is Reliable Energy. Anywhere.