TWRA: Licenses now good for a full year

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

(TWRA)  The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is happy to announce hunting and fishing licenses and permits will be valid for one year from the date of purchase. All current yearly Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses expired on Feb. 28.

Exceptions will be captive permits, Federal duck stamps, migratory bird permits, and slat basket tags.  

Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of 474 license agents across the state. You can also select to auto-renew your license and never worry about your license expiring again. Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. The new waterproof, durable card features a choice of a smallmouth, Tennessee’s state game fish, or a pair of deer.

If you like wildlife of any kind, you should thank a hunter or fisherman. Without them, the state would not have the abundance of fish and wildlife that Tennesseans enjoy.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases. One-hundred percent of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. What’s more, a license purchase returns taxes paid on firearms, archery equipment, fishing gear and boat fuel to Tennessee at a rate of up to $40 per year so a license purchase is a great investment. This successful funding system is the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program which is the largest driver of wildlife conservation nationwide.

