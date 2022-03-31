Two brush fires in Anderson ‘fully contained’ overnight

Two brush fires that broke out in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon were fully contained overnight, according to officials.

The first blaze was reported shortly after 2 pm in the area of Cumberland View, Marin Road, and Bush Road in the Marlow community.  Marlow firefighters along with crews from several other local fire departments and county agencies responded.  Marlow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephanie Fox says that the scene was cleared at around 12:30 am Thursday after having burned approximately 100 acres.

While Marlow firefighters dealt with that, at around 3:30 pm, the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area off of Mount Olive Road in response to a second blaze.  Aided by a host of other fire agencies and the county’s highway department, as well as crews from the State Division of Forestry (which responded to both fires), that fire was declared contained at around 9:15 am Thursday, according to AVFD Chief Ambrea Kroth, although she added that crews would continue to monitor the scene for any remaining hot spots.  That fire burned around 130 acres, according to Leean Tupper, the county EMA’s public information officer.

The cause of the Marlow fire has not been determined, and neighbors told firefighters in the Mount Olive Road area that a downed power line had sparked that fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged by either fire.

In addition to the Marlow and Andersonville fire departments, firefighters from Briceville, Medford, Claxton, Norris, Oliver Springs, Oak Ridge, Paulette, Rocky Top, Rural Metro, and Ridgeview helped fight the flames.

Several fire departments from Anderson County also sent equipment and firefighters to Sevier County in response to a mutual aid request issued Wednesday afternoon, where crews have been battling a wildfire in the Wears Valley area.

