TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championships underway

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS’ STATE TOURNAMENTS, MURPHY CENTER, MURFREESBORO, TN

QUARTERFINALS, 3/8/22

2A:  Alcoa 47 Westmoreland 38…Westview 55 Decatur County-Riverside 29…(Alcoa vs. Westview, 1st 2A semifinal Thursday)…York Institute 53 Gibson County 50…Gatlinburg-Pittman 68 Scotts Hill 32 (York vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman in 2nd 2A semifinal Thursday).

3A:  Jackson South Side 62 Greeneville 54…Page 62 Dyer County 38 (Jackson South Side vs. Page, 1st 3A semifinal Friday).

QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE, 3/9/22

3A:  Elizabethton vs. Upperman…Fayette Ware vs. Creek Wood.

4A:  Beech vs. Arlington…Bearden vs. Blackman…Cookeville vs. Oakland…Farragut vs. Rossview.

Follow the girls’ state tournament by following this link, with up-to-the-minute stats, brackets, schedules, and more.  Class 1A Quarterfinals will be played Thursday, followed by the 2A semifinal games.  The remaining semifinals (3A, 4A, and 1A) will be played Friday, with championships in all four classifications set for Saturday.

#BlueCrossHoops

