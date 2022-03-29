THP investigating Monday crash involving a CPD cruiser

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car collision late Monday afternoon near the Anderson County jail that involved a CPD patrol car.

Preliminary information indicates that a car had been turning left onto Seivers Boulevard when it pulled into the path of a Clinton police cruiser driven by Officer Aubrey Chapman and the patrol car struck the driver’s side.

The two occupants of the civilian vehicle sustained what were described as minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Officer Chapman was also injured in the crash, and she was treated at Methodist Medical Center for her injuries and released overnight.

WYSH has reached out to the THP for more information and will pass it along to you as it becomes available.