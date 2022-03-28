THP: Illinois man killed in Campbell ATV crash

A 32-year-old Illinois man was killed in an ATV accident late Thursday night in LaFollette.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Brennan Schroeder had been driving a 2020 Polaris Razor side-by-side north on Highway 25W near Duff Road shortly after 11:15 pm Thursday when the ATV went off the right side of the road. Schroeder over-corrected, according to troopers, and the ATV flipped over. He was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the Polaris, which came to rest on top of him.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the THP.