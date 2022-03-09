Tennessee National begins today, continues through Sunday

Jim Harris

Windrock Bike Park near Oliver Springs is hosting the season-opening event of USA Cycling’s 2022 Downhill series, the Tennessee National. Events will take place today (Wednesday, March 9th), through Sunday, March 13th.

Top riders from all over the world are competing for the Tennessee National title on what is described on the event website as one of the most challenging courses in the nation. Competitors will “ride the rock” as they take on this strenuous descent through the East Tennessee mountains to tack on their first points in the 2022 Downhill Series.

The week’s festival will include the downhill, enduro, freestyle, and kid’s competitions.

In Enduro, riders will compete in a multi-stage race with a mix of uplifts and climbs between stages. This is an Enduro World Series continental event, according to the website.

Unlike the other events, Friday’s freestyle jam, which begins at 5 pm, features maximum air tricks and competitions.

Spectators are invited to join in on the action for free in the finish and expo area. They can also pay for mountain access passes, which start at $10 per day today through Friday, $15 on Saturday, or $30 for the full week.

