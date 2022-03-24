Tennessee celebrates Ag Day on the Hill

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

(TDA press release)  Tennessee farmers, agriculture officials, legislators, Tennessee College of Applied Technology students, 4-H members, and FFA members gathered today with citizens from across the state for Ag Day on the Hill in Nashville. The event coincides with National Agriculture Week and recognizes the farmers and forestland owners who are dedicated to feeding, building, clothing, and fueling our world.

Governor Bill Lee kicked off the day with a proclamation for Ag Day to recognize the abundance provided by agriculture. In Tennessee, ag-related industries employee 324,000 people and infuse $81 billion into our economy.

“Today we celebrated the dedication of farmers and foresters,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “It was a great time for the ag industry to be together and showcase Tennessee’s number one industry. I am a fifth-generation dairy farmer, so the milking contest was an enjoyable part of today’s festivities.”

This year’s Ag Day on Hill spotlighted the dairy industry. Members of state legislature and state executive leadership squared off in a milking contest. Today’s winners were the executive branch team who earned a commemorative award and bragging rights. The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presented a $1,000 check in honor of the milking contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

Ag Day on the Hill featured a variety of events and exhibits, livestock displays, and many representatives from the agriculture and forest industries.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC Employee Insurance Board meeting scheduled

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.