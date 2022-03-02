TDOT announces ‘Rapid Hire’ event for positions in Anderson, Knox, other counties

Jim Harris

Next week, TDOT has announced it will be holding a “Rapid Hire” event in Pigeon Forge as they will be hiring Operations Technicians who would work in Anderson, Cocke, Grainger, Knox, and Sevier Counties.

The event will be held Thursday, March 10th from 7:30 am to 6 pm at Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort at 2525 Dreammore Way in Pigeon Forge.

In its announcement TDOT says that they are looking for motivated individuals to serve as Operations Technicians in the above-mentioned counties.  Job responsibilities include;

  • performing labor and data collection work of “average” difficulty;
  • inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects, conducting routine road maintenance like pothole patching, removal of large debris, and driving a dump truck; and
  • assisting with routine snow & ice removal along with the pretreatment of the roads before bouts of winter weather.

Qualified applicants will need to have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Tennessee driver’s license, as well as be authorized to work within the United States, and have the ability to “obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with an N endorsement within 11 months” of being hired.  Drug testing will be performed on-site.

