The Roane County Department of Solid Waste will be hosting the 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Event on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9:00 am through 1:00 pm at the Recycling Center in Midtown.

· Any Tennessee resident can participate in the Mobile Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Service.

· Only households may use this service to dispose of hazardous wastes.

· No commercial, institutional, or agri-business waste will be accepted.