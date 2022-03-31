TBI releases study on LEO-related deaths for 2021

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in the calendar year 2021.

The report, released in accordance with the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings:

  • In 2021, a total of 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with incidents in the months of June, August, and October accounting for 48.4% of reported deaths.
  • Eleven of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a residence. Nine were reported to have occurred on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.
  • White subjects accounted for 67.7% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 32.3%.

The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at www.tbi.pub/reports.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Burn bans in effect in Clinton, Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is issuing a citywide burn ban until further notice. This …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.