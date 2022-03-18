TBI investigating death of Campbell County inmate

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 182 Views

The TBI is investigating after an inmate died at the Campbell County Jail earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when 37-year-old Justin Watts was found unresponsive in his cell.

Investigators say members of the jail staff attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived, but that he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at an area hospital.

Watts’ body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. The investigation is described as active and ongoing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Beloved SRO to retire, accept job with L.E.A.D. program

(ACSO/ACS social media announcement) ACSO and the Anderson County Schools will be having a joint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.