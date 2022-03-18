TBI investigating death of Campbell County inmate

The TBI is investigating after an inmate died at the Campbell County Jail earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when 37-year-old Justin Watts was found unresponsive in his cell.

Investigators say members of the jail staff attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived, but that he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at an area hospital.

Watts’ body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. The investigation is described as active and ongoing.