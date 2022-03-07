Student in OR charged after alleged threat

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

A student at Oak Ridge’s Secret City Academy was charged with terrorism and other crimes after allegedly threatening to shoot people and use a bomb on campus Friday.

Seventh Judicial District DA Dave Clark said the alleged oral threat by the juvenile briefly caused restrictions on movements within the school. The Secret City Academy is on the Oak Ridge High School campus.

Nobody was hurt, and no firearms or explosive devices were involved, Clark said in a press release.  The incident was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Schools, Anderson County Juvenile Court, and the DA’s office.

Besides terrorism, the student was charged with the threat of mass violence on school property and making false reports, Clark said. He said a petition against the child was filed in Anderson County Juvenile Court in Clinton on Friday afternoon. The student was taken into custody and ordered to be confined at the Richard L. Bean facility in Knox County.  Clark said a detention hearing is required quickly, and that hearing may be held as soon as next week in Anderson County Juvenile Court.

The student is not being identified because he or she is under the age of 18.

“I am saddened to have to repeat the message that making threats directed at our schools, children, or staff will not be tolerated,” Clark said in the press release. “This is a very serious matter, and all those involved in educating our children or safeguarding the educational environment will respond accordingly. Making such threats isn’t funny, and the experience for those making threats isn’t going to be fun.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC government looking for citizens to serve on three boards, committees

Applications are being accepted this week for expired terms on the Anderson County Conservation Board, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.