Student in OR charged after alleged threat

A student at Oak Ridge’s Secret City Academy was charged with terrorism and other crimes after allegedly threatening to shoot people and use a bomb on campus Friday.

Seventh Judicial District DA Dave Clark said the alleged oral threat by the juvenile briefly caused restrictions on movements within the school. The Secret City Academy is on the Oak Ridge High School campus.

Nobody was hurt, and no firearms or explosive devices were involved, Clark said in a press release. The incident was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Schools, Anderson County Juvenile Court, and the DA’s office.

Besides terrorism, the student was charged with the threat of mass violence on school property and making false reports, Clark said. He said a petition against the child was filed in Anderson County Juvenile Court in Clinton on Friday afternoon. The student was taken into custody and ordered to be confined at the Richard L. Bean facility in Knox County. Clark said a detention hearing is required quickly, and that hearing may be held as soon as next week in Anderson County Juvenile Court.

The student is not being identified because he or she is under the age of 18.

“I am saddened to have to repeat the message that making threats directed at our schools, children, or staff will not be tolerated,” Clark said in the press release. “This is a very serious matter, and all those involved in educating our children or safeguarding the educational environment will respond accordingly. Making such threats isn’t funny, and the experience for those making threats isn’t going to be fun.”