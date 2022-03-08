Unbelievable! Dragons hold off Volunteer, 78-74, to punch ticket to Murfreesboro

Monday night, the Clinton Dragons cut down the nets at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium after defeating the Volunteer Falcons, 78-74, and earning their first trip to the TSSAA State Championship Tournament since 2004.

The Dragons’ eight seniors made the most of their final game inside the Donnie Dome, holding off the Falcons, who made the trip from Church Hill, down the stretch for the historic win, led by Jackson Garner, who saved his best performance of the postseason for Monday night. Garner scored 29 of his game-high 45 points in the second half and went 20-for-20 at the free-throw line—including hitting 14 in a row in the decisive final minutes of the fourth quarter. In the process, Garner also passed the 2000-point mark for his career. In the end, Clinton needed every one of them.

The two teams traded scoring bursts in the first quarter, with the visitors taking a brief lead, but Clinton took a double-digit lead into halftime and extended it to as much as 18 points in the third quarter before the Falcons reminded everyone that they were not just there for the coronation of a Dragon team whose entire season had appeared poised for just this moment.

Volunteer (23-13) turned up the pressure defensively, forcing a string of turnovers during their fourth-quarter run, and heating up from beyond the arc. In the end, though, the savvy Dragons continued to find ways to feed the red-hot Garner, who hit all 14 of his fourth-quarter free throws to seal what became a bit of a nail-biter, and send the Dragons to Murfreesboro for the first time in 18 years, and for a fifth time in school history.

The Dragons (28-4) got 12 points from Jeremiah Blauvelt and 10 from Rishon Bright, but every one of Clinton’s eight seniors played, and each one contributed to the historic win.

The Falcons had four double figure scorers, led by Garrison Barrett and Bradin Minton with 17 apiece, Joltin Harrison with 16, and Andrew Knittel with 10.

Clinton will play Jackson South Side (23-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA Tournament at MTSU in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, March 16th, at 11 am EDT, and WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press will bring you all the action live. The Jackson South Side Hawks beat MLK out of Nashville, 60-39, on Monday to advance to the tournament. They were runners-up to Greeneville in last year’s State AA Tournament. Both JSS and Greeneville moved into Class AAA with this year’s reclassification.

ELSEWHERE BOYS’ SECTIONAL ROUND 3/7/22

AAA: Greeneville 86 Halls 42 (Halls ends season 20-11)…Fulton 69 Page 61 (Jody Wright earns 800th career coaching victory).

AAAA: Bearden 72 Science Hill 45…Dobyns-Bennett 62 Farragut 46

AA: Tyner Academy 54 Alcoa 52 (OT)…Brainerd 74 Gatlinburg-Pittman 71 (OT)

A: North Greene 70 Oliver Springs 35 (Oliver Springs ends season 19-14)…Hampton 55 Harriman 41 (Harriman ends season 17-14).

The Girls State Tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th in Murfreesboro. Follow this link for up-to-the-minute updates and more.