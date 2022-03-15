Sherry Elaine Smith, age 74, of Clinton

Sherry Elaine Smith, age 74, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, March 14, 2022. Sherry loved to read her Bible and watch Pastors on TV. She loved her family and had a heart of gold.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Alma Thomas, and her son, Larry Smith JR.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Bettes and husband Jeff of Flower Mound, TX, and she is survived by two grandchildren, William and Christian Bettes.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

