Sharon Marlene Knepp, 86, of Clinton

Sharon Marlene Knepp passed away peacefully at home in Clinton, TN on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the age of 86. Sharon was born on November 22, 1935, in New Haven, MI to Norman and Gladys Kammer.

She was raised by her father and stepmother, Alma. On July 18, 1953, Sharon married Robert (Bob) Knepp who was the love of her life. Together they raised two sons, David and Daniel. Bob was in the United States Air Force and brought Sharon and the boys with him as he was stationed all over the world.

Sharon loved basket weaving and collecting teddy bears. She was a fantastic cook and world-class hostess. She was active in her church and volunteered at their food pantry.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her brothers Donald and Duane, her sister Darlene, and her granddaughter Shannon.

She is survived by her sons David (Pamela) and Daniel (Renee), her grandson David, her granddaughter Monica (Daren), and her great-granddaughter Scarlett.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Harvest Church in Romeo, MI at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. www.holleygamble.com