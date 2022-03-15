Russell “Rusty” Todd Raby passed suddenly on Feb. 25th. Rusty was born May 15, 1964, preceded in death by his parents Frank and Betty Lou Raby, brothers Mike and Dennis Raby. Survived by half-sister Bonnie Eisner, uncle James Raby, aunt Nettie Betsell and many cousins, with special thanks to Donald Weaver and Justin Bayless. Rusty lived at Golden Age Retirement Center where he left many friends and loved ones. Graveside services will be held at Bishopville Baptist cemetery on Tuesday March 29th at 1:00 pm with Melvin Myers officiating. Rusty had no insurance so in lieu of flowers or donations please make payable to Holley Gamble funeral home Clinton Tn. www.holleygamble.com

