Photo by RSCC

RSCC hosting a Watch Party for Raiders’ tournament opener

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 45 Views

(RSCC press release) Roane State’s Campus Activities Board and Athletics Department will host a watch party this Monday, March 14, 2022, as the men’s basketball team takes the court in the NJCAA National Tournament

The tournament is being held in Hutchinson, Kansas, and the Raiders are the number 24 seed. The team’s first match-up will be against Shelton State out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at noon central time (1 p.m. Eastern). 

The game will be shown on the big screens in the Vann Student Center on the Roane County Campus. Everyone is invited to attend. Attendees are also encouraged to wear Roane State colors and gear to help cheer on the Raiders. 

The Raiders clinched the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII championship on March 1 in an overtime win against number one seed Dyersburg State, sending Roane State to the national tournament. This is the first-ever conference championship win for the Raiders.  Additional information on Roane State Athletics can be found at roanestate.edu/athletics.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

XFS: Gragson breaks through after near misses to start the season

(MRN.com)  Noah Gragson started the year so close to winning but kept falling short. He …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.