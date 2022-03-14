RSCC hosting a Watch Party for Raiders’ tournament opener

(RSCC press release) Roane State’s Campus Activities Board and Athletics Department will host a watch party this Monday, March 14, 2022, as the men’s basketball team takes the court in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The tournament is being held in Hutchinson, Kansas, and the Raiders are the number 24 seed. The team’s first match-up will be against Shelton State out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at noon central time (1 p.m. Eastern).

The game will be shown on the big screens in the Vann Student Center on the Roane County Campus. Everyone is invited to attend. Attendees are also encouraged to wear Roane State colors and gear to help cheer on the Raiders.

The Raiders clinched the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII championship on March 1 in an overtime win against number one seed Dyersburg State, sending Roane State to the national tournament. This is the first-ever conference championship win for the Raiders. Additional information on Roane State Athletics can be found at roanestate.edu/athletics.