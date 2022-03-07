Ronald David Wallace Sr, age 67, passed away at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Family was very important to Ronald, especially his grandchildren. He loved to joke around and enjoyed going on adventures with his family. Ronald also loved to cook, spend time with his wife, camping, and he enjoyed going to church. He will be remembered as a man who would do anything to help anyone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Viola Wallace; son, Abraham Wallace; brothers, Eddie West, Delbert, Kenny, Billy, and Dub.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Victoria Wallace; son, Ronald Wallace Jr. (Chelsie) of Clinton, TN; daughters, Stacy Phillips (Michael) of Clinton, TN, Carrie Woodruff (James) of Ft. Bragg, NC, Kimberly Fulton of Clinton, TN; sisters, Diane Wallace and Jaime Dew; grandchildren, DeKayla Wallace, Xzavier High, Sebastian High, Sarah Wallace, Adam Wallace, Trastan Patterson, Ethan Wallace, Daisy Wallace, Zander Huffman, Blaze Wallace, Dale Wallace, Jakeb Woodruff; greatgrandchild, Violet High.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Glen Day will be officiating. A graveside service will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.