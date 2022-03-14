Roane State offers free kids’ dental cleanings through the end of the month

(RSCC press release)  Free dental cleanings for children ages 4 to 12 are being offered this month at the Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic. 

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus of Roane State Community College, located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue. 

The free procedures include cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays, and a fluoride treatment. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. 

The free cleanings for children are only offered through the end of March. Availability is limited due to appointment demand so parents and caregivers are encouraged to book quickly. 

Anyone interested in learning more information or making an appointment for a child should call the dental clinic during operating hours at (865) 481-2016. 

The dental hygiene clinic also offers cleanings, sealants, and teeth whitening for adults. Available services and patient costs are listed online. Please note that the clinic is closed from May through August. 

Additional details on Roane State’s Dental Hygiene Program can be found online at roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.

