Roane State art show set to return after pandemic-related hiatus

Paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roane State’s popular juried student art show has been revived.

“We’re ready to get this rolling again,” Art Professor Stacy Jacobs said.

The event is open to all Roane State students. Up to 10 entries per student will be accepted, but the deadline is rapidly approaching. All artwork must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

Entries should be sent via email to artshowsubmissions@roanestate.edu. The selection of artworks for inclusion is based on those digital images, which can’t exceed 2MB in size.

If their artwork is accepted, those students will be notified on Monday, March 28. The artists must deliver and help install their creations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET on Monday, April 4.

The exhibition will take place April 11-21 in the O’Brien Art Gallery, located in the O’Brien Building on the community college’s flagship campus in Roane County.

The event “is a valuable opportunity for students to hone their skills and gain critical exhibition experience,” said Bryan Wilkerson, another of Roane State’s art professors.

Student volunteers are needed to monitor the gallery during the exhibition, and the gallery will not be opened without a student monitor present.

There will be a reception and awards ceremony on April 21 at 12:30 p.m. Students will receive additional information about the reception closer to the scheduled date. All submissions must be picked up immediately following the reception.

For more information on Roane State’s campus art gallery, visit roanestate.edu/artgallery.