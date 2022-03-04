Roane County DA: Man convicted in “Russian Roulette-style” murder

According to Ninth District Attorney Russell Johnson, Dorian Heiss of Rockwood was convicted this week by a Roane County jury after a two-day trial for the second-degree murder of George Fleagle Jr., also of Rockwood.

The jury took approximately 23 minutes to deliberate late Wednesday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict. Roane County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks confirmed the verdict of the jury and set the matter for sentencing on July 1st. The conviction for second-degree murder under Tennessee sentencing law carries a range of 15 to 25 years at 100% service in prison with the possibility of a 15% reduction in sentence for ‘good behavior’ while in prison.

According to the DA’s office, this case resulted from the shooting death of George Fleagle, Jr. on August 27, 2019. Witnesses testified that a group of teenagers had gotten together to “chill” and that Heiss had produced a .357 revolver and dry-fired it three times at people in the room while the gun was empty. Heiss then loaded a single round into the revolver and pointed the gun at Fleagle’s heart and fired, striking and killing him.

The investigation was conducted by then-Rockwood Police Department Investigator Randy Heidle, who now works for the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the TBI.

According to the DA’s release, a 90-minute long recorded statement of Heiss was the focal point of the trial, but other witnesses testified about the night’s events as well. ADA Bob Edwards and ADA Jonathan Edwards handled the trial for District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.

District Attorney Johnson stated that, “This was one of those cases that we looked at from the beginning knowing that it would have to be and should be tried in front of a jury. The facts were such that it had to be spelled out in this manner and both Jonathan Edwards and Bob Edwards did that for the jury to understand. I think this was reflected in how little time it took the jury to determine the verdict.”

“At the end of the day, this was yet another heartbreaking and needless death for a young member of the Roane County community.” Johnson, continued, “It is unbelievable that young adults would engage in this type of activity and do this to another person. It is the same as selling meth or heroin that they know is laced with fentanyl.”