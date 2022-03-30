Richard Allen Smith, age 72 of Clinton, passed away on March 27, 2022, at the University Of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1949, in Knoxville, TN to Thomas and Alma Chapman Smith. Richard retired from TVA in Norris. He loved to grouse hunt and had a talent for training bird dogs. He enjoyed fishing and was an expert wild turkey hunter as well as deer hunter. He was an excellent gunsmith too. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife Mary Ann and always enjoyed the company of his granddaughters. Richard was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Luke Allen Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hunt Smith; son, Jeffrey Allen Smith (Lynne); granddaughters, Ava and Cait of Clinton; son, Brian Edward Smith (Lindsay); granddaughters, Lilly and Ella of Clinton; brother, Barry Smith of Claxton; sister, Karen Hellmund (Ronald) of Powell; sister, Carole Sharpe of Oak Ridge; sister, Kathy Minor of Clinton; brother, John Smith (Brenda) of Nashville; and a host of nephews, nieces and special friend, James A. Curry of Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Valley Masonic Lodge # 383 F&AM, 112 Lambdin Road Andersonville, TN 37705 from 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Young Williams Animal Center, donations@young-williams.org. www.holleygamble.com

