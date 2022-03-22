Revival in Oliver Springs April 1-3

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 36 Views

There will be a revival at the New Springs Church of God of Prophecy in Oliver Springs from April 1st through the 3rd.

The evangelist will be Paul Holt and the Roy Freels Singers will be performing during each service.

Everyone is welcome!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

“Paws for a Cause” returns to Clinton April 30th

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation has announced that it will be partnering this year …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.