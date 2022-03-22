Revival in Oliver Springs April 1-3

There will be a revival at the New Springs Church of God of Prophecy in Oliver Springs from April 1st through the 3rd.
The evangelist will be Paul Holt and the Roy Freels Singers will be performing during each service.
Everyone is welcome!
