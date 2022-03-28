Report: Vases being stolen from Clinton cemetery

Over the past couple of weeks, several people say that brass vases are being stolen from graves at Grandview Memorial Garden on Longmire Road in Clinton.

As first reported by our partners at WBIR-TV, a total of 13 brass vases used to decorate gravesites have been stolen in recent weeks. Each vase is valued at around $300.

Officials with Holley-Gamble Funeral, the cemetery’s owners, say the vases were stolen from sites located away from the main road, and that each of them had been secured with chains bolted to the ground to prevent theft. Local scrap yards have not reported receiving any brass vases, but have pledged to keep their eyes open.

If you have information about the missing vases or the thefts, you are encouraged to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414 or Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 865-457-2323.