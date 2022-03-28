Report: Vases being stolen from Clinton cemetery

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 53 Views

Over the past couple of weeks, several people say that brass vases are being stolen from graves at Grandview Memorial Garden on Longmire Road in Clinton.

As first reported by our partners at WBIR-TV, a total of 13 brass vases used to decorate gravesites have been stolen in recent weeks.  Each vase is valued at around $300.

Officials with Holley-Gamble Funeral, the cemetery’s owners, say the vases were stolen from sites located away from the main road, and that each of them had been secured with chains bolted to the ground to prevent theft.  Local scrap yards have not reported receiving any brass vases, but have pledged to keep their eyes open. 

If you have information about the missing vases or the thefts, you are encouraged to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414 or Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 865-457-2323.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

THP: Illinois man killed in Campbell ATV crash

A 32-year-old Illinois man was killed in an ATV accident late Thursday night in LaFollette. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.