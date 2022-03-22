Report: 2024 trial date set for pair accused in gruesome Oak Ridge murder

According to the Oak Ridger newspaper, a 2024 trial date has been set for the two people charged in the rape, torture, and murder of a Knoxville woman inside their home in Oak Ridge. 53-year-old Sean Finnegan and 23-year-old Rebecca Dishman are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Gail Paxton.

A trial date has been set for January of 2024, and according to the newspaper, will take place “after a series of motion hearings, the first of which is scheduled for June 3rd [of this year.]”

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark is seeking the death penalty against both defendants due to what he called in an announcement in January the “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” nature of their alleged crimes.

Sean Finnegan (ACSD)

The couple has been in custody since their arrest in August of 2020 after police found Paxton’s frozen and partly dismembered body at an East Fairview Road home in Oak Ridge. They think she may have been killed around Christmas 2019. Investigators say the couple had lured Paxton to the home with the promise of a place to stay, but when she got there, was held against her will, tortured, raped, and then strangled to death.

Following Paxton’s murder, the couple is accused of cutting off body parts and breaking ligaments and bones in order to put Paxton’s body into a stand-up freezer. Investigators say that when Finnegan knew there would be an investigation, he moved the body from the freezer and hid it under his bed, allegedly cleaning the inside of the freezer to remove evidence.

Rebecca Dishman (ACSD)

Dishman and Finnegan are also under indictments on multiple charges of rape and exploitation of a child that occurred between May 1st and May 7th, 2020 in a separate case.

