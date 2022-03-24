Reminder of GOP primary ballot, important election info for May 3rd

Here is a reminder of who is running for local elected offices in the May 3rd Republican Primary in Anderson County. There are no contested races in the county’s Democratic primary as no local Democrats chose to participate.

In the primary, several incumbents are unopposed. They include:

Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer

Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt

Chancellor Nichole Cantrell

Public Defender Ann Coria

County Mayor Terry Frank

Trustee Regina Copeland

Sheriff Russell Barker

County Clerk Jeff Cole

Register of Deeds Tim Shelton

District 1 School Board member Jo Williams

District 2 School Board member Teresa Portwood

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch faces a challenger in the Republican primary from Lewis Ridenour. Longtime Road Superintendent Gary Long faces a challenger for the first time in recent memory in the form of Brian Hutson.

Incumbent Division 1 General Sessions Judge Don Layton is being challenged by Victoria Bowling.

Incumbent Division II General Sessions Judge Roger Miller is facing a primary challenge from Matt Tuck.

For the first time, candidates in the races for seats on the Anderson County Commission had to declare their party affiliation.

The District 1 candidates in the Republican primary are Harold Edwards, Ray Hagan, Rodney Jennings, and Tyler Mayes.

The District 2 primary will be contested between Steve Day, Michael Foster, Kimberly Meredith, and Denise Palmer.

District 3’s slate of candidates is made up of Charles Irwin, Lindsay Smith, and Shelly Vandagriff.

The District 4 primary features incumbent Tim Isbel being challenged by Amy Jones.

Incumbent District 5 Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White are unopposed in the primary.

In District 6, incumbent Steve Mead is joined on the ballot by Anthony Allen.

Sabra Beauchamp and Steven Poppick will compete in the District 7 primary.

In District 8, Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin are vying for the Republican nomination to run in the August general election.

Here are some key dates for voters to be aware of as we near the May 3rd primary.

The deadline to register as a voter in time to be eligible to take part in the primary is April 4th. Early voting will run April 13th through April 28th, and the final day to request an absentee ballot is April 26th.

Early voting in Anderson County will be held in the usual locations:

Anderson County Fair Association Building (Clinton)

218 Nave St

Clinton, TN 37716

(Clinton) 218 Nave St Clinton, TN 37716 Midtown Community Center (Oak Ridge)

Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den)

102 Robertsville Road

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

(Oak Ridge) Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den) 102 Robertsville Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville)

3310 Andersonville Highway

Andersonville, TN 37705

While there is technically a Democratic primary on May 3rd, county election officials say that no one chose to run.

For all things election-related in Anderson County, follow this link to the Anderson County Election Commission’s website.