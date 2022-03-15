RAM seeks volunteers for Jellico, Byrdstown clinics

(RAM)  Remote Area Medical – RAM– is seeking volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 21-22 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Jellico Elementary School located at 551 Sunset Trail, Jellico, TN 37762.

We are also in need of interpreters and general support volunteers to help set up and takedown. RAM is also seeking volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals and general support staff for its June 11-12 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Pickett County K-8 located at 1016 Woodlawn Dr., Byrdstown, TN 38549.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to either community, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

