“Paws for a Cause” returns to Clinton April 30th

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation has announced that it will be partnering this year with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley for its second annual “Paws for a Cause” event.

It will be held at the Carden Farm Dog Park on Saturday, April 30th from 10 am to 3 pm, and is free to the public.  Organizers say they anticipate “thousands” of animal lovers from all over East Tennessee will come out “to enjoy local vendors, food trucks, K9 demonstrations, adoptions on-site through East Tennessee shelters & rescues, and low-cost vaccines and microchips.”
For more information, follow this link to the Humane Society’s Events Page, or here for the Facebook announcement of the event.

