Patrick Scott Kesterson, age 49 of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 70 Views

Patrick Scott Kesterson, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Kansas City, MO on July 5, 1972. Patrick was a 1990 graduate of Anderson County High School and was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years building water tanks and traveling around the country for PRECON Tank Corporation.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Boone Scott, his grandparents Floyd and Virginia Kesterson, and Dr. Robert and Naomi Scott.

He is survived by his father, and step-mother, Ron and Margaret Ann Kesterson of Oak Ridge, sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Joe Angrisano of Cape Coral, FL; life partner, Billie Jo Murray; sons, Joseph Kesterson and Jacob Kesterson of Lexington, KY, Joshua Kesterson of Clinton, and Derek Harris of Monticello, KY; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5-7pm. A private service and burial will occur at a later date.

 In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Remote Area Medical (RAM) at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN 37853 and www.ramusa.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.orgwww.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Norma Kidwell, age 88, of Powell

Norma Kidwell, age 88, of Powell, entered heaven on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Parkwest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.