Patrick Scott Kesterson, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Kansas City, MO on July 5, 1972. Patrick was a 1990 graduate of Anderson County High School and was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years building water tanks and traveling around the country for PRECON Tank Corporation.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Boone Scott, his grandparents Floyd and Virginia Kesterson, and Dr. Robert and Naomi Scott.

He is survived by his father, and step-mother, Ron and Margaret Ann Kesterson of Oak Ridge, sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Joe Angrisano of Cape Coral, FL; life partner, Billie Jo Murray; sons, Joseph Kesterson and Jacob Kesterson of Lexington, KY, Joshua Kesterson of Clinton, and Derek Harris of Monticello, KY; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5-7pm. A private service and burial will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Remote Area Medical (RAM) at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN 37853 and www.ramusa.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. www.holleygamble.com