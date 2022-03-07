Patricia Daniels, age 77, of Knoxville

Patricia Daniels, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in her home. She was born December 2, 1944, to the late Lee Roy and Margaret Louise “Taylor” Fox in Clinton, TN. Pat was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Clinton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, caregiving, and fishing. Pat was a beautiful soul with a smile that lit up a room. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her husband James Daniels, 2 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Pat is survived by her son, Chuck Daniels (Nancy); daughter, Stacie Moore (Brain); grandchildren, Donnie Daniels, Abby Cole, Jennifer Vincil (Johnnie), Josh Moore, Cody Daniels (Marissa Brewer), Tyler Davis and Mikayla Moore; great-grandchildren, Maddie Daniels, James Daniels, Izzy Cole, Addie Cole, Gabby Cole, Hannah Vincil, Ellie Vincil, Waylon Vincil, Brayden Daniels and Lainey Brewer Special friends, Karen Tillery and Kim Roberts.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00 PM with Chaplain Phil Groos officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. www.holleygamble.com

