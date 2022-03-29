OSHA announces penalties against two companies in worker’s death at Bull Run

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing over $167,000 in fines against two companies over a worker’s electrocution death last year at the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton.

According to an OSHA press release, officials began an inspection at TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant on September 16th after a 29-year-old industrial insulation installer, later identified as Seth Black, fell five feet through the top of a metal electrical equipment compartment, where he reportedly made contact with the energized electrical equipment in the compartment, which electrocuted him.

OSHA said in its release, issued last week, that it had found that Williams Specialty Services, GUBMK Constructors, and TVA exposed workers to “fall and electrocution hazards by not determining if the walking and working surfaces employees were working from had the strength and structural integrity to support them safely.”

The agency also found Williams Specialty “failed to provide safe access to elevated platforms; and failed to initiate and maintain programs that provide frequent and regular inspections by a competent person of the job site and equipment.”

“Had the employer identified and mitigated safety hazards at the worksite as required, this tragedy could have been prevented,” said OSHA Area Director William Cochran in Nashville, Tennessee. “Employers are legally and morally obligated to provide their workers a work environment where their safety is not in jeopardy. It’s time all employers realize that as well.”

Contractor William Specialty Services LLC received a citation for one “willful” and two “serious” violations, with a proposed total penalty of $152,900. The “willful” violation was for allegedly failing to determine whether the surfaces were strong enough, while the “serious” violations were failing to have regular inspections and failing to provide a stairway or ladder, according to OSHA.

GUBMK Constructors received a citation for one “serious” violation of failing to make sure the surfaces on which workers walked could support them. The proposed penalty is $14,502. GUBMK provides maintenance and construction support under contract for the TVA.

TVA received a “serious notice of unsafe or unhealthy working conditions,” but was not fined.

In the release, OSHA says that Executive Order 12196 directs all federal agencies to comply with the same safety and health standards as private sector employers covered under the OSH Act. The federal agency equivalent to a private sector citation is the Notice of Unsafe and Unhealthful Working Conditions, commonly called “the notice.” The notice is used to inform agency officials of violations of OSHA standards, alternate standards, and 29 Code of Federal Regulations citable program elements. OSHA cannot propose monetary penalties against another federal agency for failure to comply with OSHA standards.

You can read the entire OSHA press release, with links to each violation notice, below.

US Department of Labor issues $167K in penalties to address workplace safety

deficiencies after 29-year-old worker’s electrocution at Clinton TVA

Employers:

William Specialty Services LLC

100 Crescent Centre Parkway, Tucker, GA 30084

G UB MK Constructors

297 River Road, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Tennessee Valley Authority

1101 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

Citations issued:

William Specialty Services LLC

One willful, two serious violations

Proposed penalty: $152,900

G UB MK Constructors

One serious violation

Proposed penalty: $14,502

Tennessee Valley Authority

One serious notice of unsafe or unhealthy working conditions

