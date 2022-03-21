ORPD investigating after a body found in Melton Hill Lake

Oak Ridge police officers and firefighters were called to the Melton Lake Peninsula Saturday morning after a body was found floating in the lake near Calhoun’s Restaurant.

Calls came in at around 9:15 am, and in addition to police and fire personnel, ORPD criminal investigators and a medical examiner responded to the scene.

The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knox County for an autopsy to determine identity and cause of death.

As of the time this report was filed, no additional information had been released. As soon as it is, we will pass it along to you.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.